BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC) Insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng Purchases 76,923 Shares

BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC – Get Rating) insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng bought 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,615.34 ($31,199.54).
Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng purchased 22,213 shares of BNK Banking stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$12,883.54 ($9,009.47).
- On Friday, September 9th, Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng 11,000 shares of BNK Banking stock.
BNK Banking Price Performance
About BNK Banking
Featured Stories
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for BNK Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNK Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.