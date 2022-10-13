BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC) Insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng Purchases 76,923 Shares

BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC – Get Rating) insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng bought 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,615.34 ($31,199.54).

Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BNK Banking alerts:

On Tuesday, September 13th, Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng purchased 22,213 shares of BNK Banking stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$12,883.54 ($9,009.47).

On Friday, September 9th, Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng 11,000 shares of BNK Banking stock.

BNK Banking Price Performance

About BNK Banking

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BNK Banking Corporation Limited provides various retail banking products and services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Banking and Aggregation segments. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, term deposits, and business accounts; and provides home, personal, car, and business loans under the Goldfields Money and Better Choice Home Loans brands to its retail and small business customers.

Receive News & Ratings for BNK Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNK Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.