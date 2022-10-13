BNP Paribas Lowers Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $406.67.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVZMY opened at $47.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $83.31.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

