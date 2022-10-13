Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.78

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOWFF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.82 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 123.28%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

