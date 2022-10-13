Bobcoin (BOBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $128,700.00

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. Bobcoin has a total market cap of $333.00 million and approximately $128,700.00 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bobcoin has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One Bobcoin token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,287.29 or 0.27226201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin was first traded on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco.

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bobcoin (BOBC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bobcoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bobcoin is 0.64801074 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $121,114.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bob.eco/.”

