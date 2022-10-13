BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.83.

BOKF stock opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average is $86.09. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $866,475. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

