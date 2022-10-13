Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.38

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.38 and traded as low as C$27.63. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$27.95, with a volume of 200,957 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBD.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “not updated” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$23.62 to C$51.85 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$51.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.21.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.40.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.