boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.77

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.77 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 34.67 ($0.42). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 35.47 ($0.43), with a volume of 9,602,458 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 188 ($2.27).

boohoo group Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £454.52 million and a P/E ratio of -120.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

