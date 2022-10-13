Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the September 15th total of 629,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Borqs Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Borqs Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Borqs Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRQS opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. Borqs Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

See Also

