Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bosideng International in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Bosideng International Price Performance
Shares of BSDGY remained flat at $26.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386. Bosideng International has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73.
Bosideng International Increases Dividend
Bosideng International Company Profile
Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bosideng International (BSDGY)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.