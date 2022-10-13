Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bosideng International in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Bosideng International Price Performance

Shares of BSDGY remained flat at $26.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386. Bosideng International has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73.

Bosideng International Increases Dividend

Bosideng International Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

