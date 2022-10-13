Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $352.00.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.48. 8,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,406. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $616.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.10 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $15,646,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.