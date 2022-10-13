Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target Cut to €33.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($47.96) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Bouygues Stock Performance

BOUYF remained flat at $25.01 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.76.

About Bouygues

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

(Get Rating)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Featured Articles

