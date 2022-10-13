BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7031 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 73.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.81 million for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 923.28% and a net margin of 91.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,024,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

