Brady (NYSE:BRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $44.00. The company traded as low as $40.72 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Brady alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 7.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.6% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.