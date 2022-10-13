Braintrust Price Hits $2.06 on Major Exchanges (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00010596 BTC on exchanges. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $164.96 million and $2.15 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust (BTRST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Braintrust has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 122,191,029 in circulation. The last known price of Braintrust is 2.06182956 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,742,447.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.braintrust.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

