BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LND. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 115.8% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 416,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 223,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter worth about $342,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.