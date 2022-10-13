Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $10.74

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $11.22. Braskem shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 10,914 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Howard Weil cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
