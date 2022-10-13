Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Trading Up 3.2%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40. Approximately 2,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 454,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Brigham Minerals Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $90.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Brigham Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brigham Minerals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 673,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 395,412 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $9,596,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 654.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 338,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 294,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Stories

