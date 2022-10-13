Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $75.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM stock opened at $58.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 677,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 105,412 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 460,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,941,000 after purchasing an additional 208,258 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,375,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 639,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,994,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.