Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 114,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,799,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,867,000 after buying an additional 60,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.65. 257,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,402,129. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

