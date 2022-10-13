Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $436.83. The company had a trading volume of 135,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,300. The company has a market capitalization of $176.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.58 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.73.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

