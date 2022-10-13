Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Broadway Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.12 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 million, a PE ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.6% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 692,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 273,420 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 161.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the period. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

