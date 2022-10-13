Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Target Price at GBX 1,241.86

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,241.86 ($15.01).

SGRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andy Harrison bought 22,271 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).

SEGRO Stock Down 1.6 %

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 701 ($8.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 669.20 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 902.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,056.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.