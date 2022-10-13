Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Target Price at GBX 1,241.86

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,241.86 ($15.01).
SGRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Andy Harrison bought 22,271 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).
SEGRO Stock Down 1.6 %
SEGRO Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 7.19%.
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Read More
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.