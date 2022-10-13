Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Target Price at $33.22

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SUM opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

