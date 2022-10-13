Brokers Offer Predictions for Signature Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $20.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $21.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.64 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.28 and its 200-day moving average is $202.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,605,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

