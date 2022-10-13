Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.51

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.AGet Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$51.51 and last traded at C$51.74, with a volume of 246265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM.A. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$88.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Janice Rose Fukakusa bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$57.10 per share, with a total value of C$456,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,441,089.80.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.