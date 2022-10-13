Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
NYSE BPY opened at $18.59 on Monday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $19.20.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.