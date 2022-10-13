Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

