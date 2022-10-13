BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.15. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 27,870 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BSQUARE in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BSQUARE Trading Down 8.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

BSQUARE Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

