BTS Chain (BTSC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.28 Million

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One BTS Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. BTS Chain has a total market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $4,705.00 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BTS Chain has traded 43.6% lower against the US dollar.

BTS Chain Profile

BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTS Chain (BTSC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BTS Chain has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BTS Chain is 0.00840024 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,807.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using US dollars.

