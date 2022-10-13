Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $7.66

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.39. Burford Capital shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Burford Capital by 7.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,531,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,977,000 after acquiring an additional 798,779 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 987,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter worth $1,192,000. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

