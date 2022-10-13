Burt Wealth Advisors Has $758,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 0.3% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.03. The company had a trading volume of 96,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $191.65 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.