Burt Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,578 Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MINC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MINC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.