Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Butler National Stock Performance
Shares of Butler National stock remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,395. Butler National has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.62.
Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.16%.
Butler National Company Profile
Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.
