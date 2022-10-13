C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.52.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.98. 27,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,630. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.