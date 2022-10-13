Cairn Investment Group Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,179,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MRK opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

