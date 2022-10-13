Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Bought by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $59.97. 42,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More

