Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CALM. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a c+ rating to an a rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of -0.13.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $484,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $1,499,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 56.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods



Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

