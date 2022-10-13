Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050 in the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Calix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,476,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

