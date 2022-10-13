Callahan Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,697,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,595 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,199,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Fiserv by 518.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Trading Up 2.0 %
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
See Also
