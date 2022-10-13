Callahan Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,697,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,595 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,199,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Fiserv by 518.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,360. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.