Callahan Advisors LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782,994 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,429,000. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 505.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 732,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 611,321 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,995,000 after purchasing an additional 376,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,119,000.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,189 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.