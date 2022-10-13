Callahan Advisors LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of WTW traded up $5.79 on Thursday, hitting $206.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,511. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,475.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,153 shares of company stock worth $5,875,583. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

