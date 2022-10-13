Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 2.1% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $11.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.02. 180,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

