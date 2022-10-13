Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 386 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded up $5.71 on Thursday, reaching $257.39. The stock had a trading volume of 134,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,675. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.57 and a 200-day moving average of $268.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

