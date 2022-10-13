Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 875 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.90. 43,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,801. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.70 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.18.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

