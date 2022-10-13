Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 230.8% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CALT. TheStreet downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.23. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 170.44% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

