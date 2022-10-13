Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Camden National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 315,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Camden National Stock Up 1.5 %

Camden National stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.50. 2,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Camden National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

