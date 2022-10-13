Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,343,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.83.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.44. 115,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,818. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

