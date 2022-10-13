CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

CANEX Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.56 million and a PE ratio of -6.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 202 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia; and the Echo, Fulton, Red, and Beal properties located in British Columbia.

