Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.22

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.22 and traded as low as C$4.97. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 800 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$318.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$287.50 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.