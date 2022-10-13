Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.08

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCBG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $585.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

